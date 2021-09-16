We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TransUnion (TRU) Inks Deal to Buy Neustar for $3.1 Billion
TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) recently announced that it has inked a deal to acquire Neustar, an identity resolution company, headquartered in Reston, VA — from a private investment group led by Golden Gate Capital and with minority participation by GIC— for $3.1 billion in cash. Subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the deal is anticipated to complete in fourth-quarter 2021.
Neustar’s security business (which is excluded from the deal) will become a Golden Gate Capital and GIC portfolio company, post deal closure.
So far this year, shares of TransUnion have gained 20% compared with 16.4% growth of the industry it belongs to.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
How Will TransUnion Benefit?
The deal is expected to help TransUnion expand through both material revenue synergies and increased participation in the fast-growing digital marketing and identity fraud marketplaces. Inclusion of Neustar’s distinctive data and analytics should boost TransUnion’s digital identity capabilities, allowing consumers and businesses to enjoy secured online transactions. This should strengthen TransUnion’s competitive position as a global information and insights company offering diverse credit and non-credit solutions at scale, with high growth.
Neustar’s OneID identity resolution platform will modify TransUnion’s identity-based solutions and expand the latter's offerings across industry verticals in the United States as well as internationally. Neustar's wide customer base offers growth opportunities for cross-selling and innovation.
The acquisition is expected to boost TransUnion’s adjusted earnings per share in early 2023. The company is also hopeful of witnessing material cost synergies from the combined companies. Neustar is anticipated to generate nearly $575 million in revenues and $115 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2021.
Chris Cartwright, president and CEO of TransUnion, stated “The credit information and analytics that TransUnion provides make trust possible between consumers and businesses. As digital commerce continues to grow globally, TransUnion’s powerful digital identity assets, enhanced by Neustar’s distinctive data and digital resolution capabilities, will enable safer and more personalized online experiences for consumers and businesses.”
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
TransUnion currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
