Victory Capital (VCTR) August AUM Rises Sequentially to $164.9B

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported assets under management (AUM) by its subsidiaries of $164.9 billion for August 2021. The results reflect a 1.3% rise from the $162.9 billion reported on Jul 31, 2021.

At the end of August, the company’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM inched up 1.9% from July to $31.3 billion, while the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM rose 1.4% sequentially to $15.7 billion. Moreover, the Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM climbed 2.1% from July to $16.2 billion in August, while the U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $20.2 billion edged down marginally.

Victory Capital recorded $41.1 billion in Solutions, up 2% from the $40.3 billion reported in July. The Fixed Income AUM came in at approximately $37 billion, up marginally from the prior month. Other assets decreased 11.8% to $383 million on a sequential basis.

The sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly-evolving industry and effectiveness of the distribution platform will likely keep supporting its performance in the days to come.

Shares of the company have gained 27.5% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 18.8% rally.

Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $1.68 trillion as of Aug 31, 2021. This reflects a 2.4% increase from the prior month’s $1.62 trillion.

Lazard Ltd. (LAZ - Free Report) recorded a 1.6% rise in the preliminary assets under management (AUM), as of Aug 31, 2021, from the previous month. The total AUM balance aggregated $282.8 billion, marking an increase from the prior month’s $278.4 billion.

Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM balance of $ 1,572.1 billion for August. This highlighted a marginal rise from the $1,557.3 billion recorded as of Jul 31, 2021.


