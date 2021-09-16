We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Accenture (ACN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Accenture (ACN - Free Report) closed at $344.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.09% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%.
Heading into today, shares of the consulting company had gained 3.47% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.37% in that time.
ACN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 23, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.19, up 28.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.48 billion, up 24.42% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. ACN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, ACN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.63. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.51.
Investors should also note that ACN has a PEG ratio of 3.46 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Consulting Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.