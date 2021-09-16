We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $176.77, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.85% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 0.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.37%.
SWKS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SWKS is projected to report earnings of $2.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, up 36.09% from the year-ago period.
SWKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.42 per share and revenue of $5.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +69.98% and +51.98%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SWKS is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, SWKS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.09, so we one might conclude that SWKS is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Meanwhile, SWKS's PEG ratio is currently 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
