Image: Bigstock

Looking for Value? Why It Might Be Time to Try Everest Re (RE)

Value investing is always a very popular strategy, and for good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to find stocks that have low PEs, solid outlooks, and decent dividends?

Fortunately for investors looking for this combination, we have identified a strong candidate which may be an impressive value; Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE - Free Report) .

Everest Re in Focus

RE may be an interesting play thanks to its forward PE of 7.43, its P/S ratio of 0.90, and its decent dividend yield of 2.4%. These factors suggest that Everest Re is a pretty good value pick, as investors have to pay a relatively low level for each dollar of earnings, and that RE has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

But before you think that Everest Re is just a pure value play, it is important to note that it has been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front as well. For current year earnings, the consensus has gone up by 27.3% in the past 60 days, thanks to two upward revisions in the past two months compared to none lower.

This estimate strength is actually enough to push RE to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting it is poised to outperform. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

So really, Everest Re is looking great from a number of angles thanks to its PE below 20, a P/S ratio below one, and a strong Zacks Rank, meaning that this company could be a great choice for value investors at this time.


