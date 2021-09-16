Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT - Free Report) is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Fanhua Inc. (FANH - Free Report) is a provider of financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.5% downward over the last 60 days.

