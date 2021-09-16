We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lamar (LAMR) Grabs Attention With Digital Display Upgrades
Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR - Free Report) recently upgraded 18 digital displays of the company with LED digital displays from Daktronics (DAKT - Free Report) . The magnified focus of Lamar Advertising on bolstering its digital capabilities augurs well for its long-term growth.
With daily life returning to normal and rising traffic, the upgraded advertising displays will be able to gain more attention of the street, bicycle and pedestrian traffic in the heart of downtown and River North areas. These displays will reach a wider mass in business districts, on the Magnificent Mile, and near fine dining, entertainment venues and popular shopping locations.
Per management, “Our digital 10x10 network allows all clients to contract our displays quickly both through traditional and programmatic platforms.”
Digital displays can portray multiple ads and can be changed frequently. These offer advertisers a greater flexibility in taking advantage of contextual issues. Moreover, the digital LED displays from Brookings, SD-based Daktronics are a strategic fit. The LEDs can easily handle the extreme and harsh climatic conditions of Chicago. While the messaging is dynamic and easy to change, the brightness, image quality and lifespan of these displays bear a good name in the market.
Lamar has digital displays in these Chicago locations since 2013. The latest upgradation to high resolution LED technology will likely lure more tenants.
Lamar holds significant market share in the U.S. outdoor advertising business. The company offers its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with more than 3,600 displays.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have appreciated 6% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s rally of 2.8%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Key Picks
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc.’s (ALEX - Free Report) ongoing-year FFO per share has been revised 32.4% upward over the past two months. The company carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CubeSmart’s (CUBE - Free Report) 2021 FFO per share has moved marginally upward over the past month. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.