Crescent Point (CPG) Announces Hike in Q4 Dividend Payout
Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG - Free Report) announced that its board of directors approved an increase in fourth-quarter dividend payout to 3 cents per share, which is 11 times higher than the previous quarter’s dividend.
As previously announced, the company’s upcoming third-quarter dividend of 0.25 cents per share will be paid out on Oct 1, 2021.
With oil prices increasing rapidly, Crescent Point made significant progress in strengthening its balance sheet and ensured a solid financial footing from which it will return to a path of sustainable growth. The hike in dividend puts Crescent Point back on track, with a significant payout that will be about 5% of its cash flows in 2022.
The surge in commodity prices has enabled many companies to pay debts more rapidly this year and focus on spending their money to pay shareholders. Most analysts opine that there is a significant potential for further dividend increases, should oil pricing hold.
The company expects production in 2022 to be 131,000-135,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The tentative estimate is in accordance with the company’s development capital expenditures of $825-$900 million, a significant increase from $475-$525 million for 2021. The company’s annual expenditures will continue to include a portion of capital allocated to long-term projects like decline mitigation and various environmental initiatives.
Crescent Point expects to meet its leverage target in mid-2022, when its debt will be equal to its cash flow. The company anticipates generating significant excess cash flow for additional balance sheet strength and the opportunity to boost shareholders’ value.
Company Profile & Price Performance
Headquartered in Calgary, AB, Crescent Point is a leading oil and gas producer that focuses on the development of high-return resource plays.
Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has declined 6% against the industry’s 3.7% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
