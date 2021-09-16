We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Verizon (VZ) Business to Provide Services to Speak Loud Media
Verizon Communications Inc.’s (VZ - Free Report) division, Verizon Business, announced its new customer — Speak Loud Media.
Based in Wylie, TX, Speak Loud Media is a marketing and advertising firm that helps small and medium businesses to prosper through its services.
Verizon is committed toward delivering unparalleled connectivity and technology solutions so that businesses like Speak Loud Media can connect in more efficient ways with their customers.
Headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ, Verizon Business provides services and products for Verizon’s business and government customers around the world.
Verizon’s shares have lost 9.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 4.4%.
Speak Loud Media has access to Verizon’s reliable broadband mobility, Internet security and BlueJeans video conferencing. Businesses owners are deploying digital tools to enhance the customer experience and create new opportunities.
In July 2021, Verizon introduced new BlueJeans Meetings features for the iPadOS, iOS and Android that support the modern-day mobile workforce. The solution offers increased support for device partnerships and applications that unlock the power of Verizon’s Mobile Edge Compute platform for video collaboration in real time.
BlueJeans provides cloud-based video conferencing service that connects participants across a wide range of devices and platforms. Verizon is powering video collaboration and remote assistance for enterprises to meet their mobility needs.
The company aims to capitalize on opportunities in video business applications for corporate clients. Its disciplined network strategy for long-term sustainable growth along with operational execution is noteworthy.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
