Is HarleyDavidson (HOG) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of HarleyDavidson (HOG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
HarleyDavidson is one of 110 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOG's full-year earnings has moved 5.41% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, HOG has gained about 5.67% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -4.84% on a year-to-date basis. This means that HarleyDavidson is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, HOG belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.19% so far this year, so HOG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
HOG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.