Is Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Titan Machinery (TITN - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Titan Machinery is one of 213 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TITN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TITN's full-year earnings has moved 18.31% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that TITN has returned about 38.62% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 4.21%. This means that Titan Machinery is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, TITN is a member of the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 30.30% so far this year, so TITN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to TITN as it looks to continue its solid performance.