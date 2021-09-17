We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) closed at $61.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 8.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.46%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BMY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2021. On that day, BMY is projected to report earnings of $1.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.51 billion, up 9.23% from the prior-year quarter.
BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.47 per share and revenue of $46.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.99% and +8.95%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BMY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, BMY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.43.
We can also see that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.