Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's Why Range (RRC) is an Attractive Investment Bet Now

Read MoreHide Full Article

Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 and 2022 in the past seven days. So far this year, the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has gained 192.3%.

What’s Favoring the Stock?

The price of natural gas has skyrocketed more than 108% so far this year. While we are heading toward the winter heating season, concerns have intensified over tight supplies of natural gas, owing to which its price recently touched a seven-year high mark.

Being a leading producer of natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) in the United States, the massive improvement in the commodity price is definitely a boon for Range Resources’ upstream operations.

In the Appalachia, the company has decades of low-risk drilling inventory, brightening up its production outlook. As compared to many other upstream players, the company has lower well costs per lateral foot.

The company has a strong focus on strengthening its balance sheet. Range Resources expects 2021 to be the fourth consecutive year of absolute debt reduction. On a positive note, the company has the lowest emission intensity among the upstream companies in the United States.

Range Resources Corporation Price

Range Resources Corporation Price

Range Resources Corporation price | Range Resources Corporation Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Other prospective players in the energy space include Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL - Free Report) , Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) and Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) . All the stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Whiting Petroleum has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 in the past 30 days.

Continental is expected to witness earnings growth of 428.2% in 2021.

Matador Resources has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 in the past 30 days.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Choose a ticker to receive a FREE report - normally $25 each:


Range Resources Corporation (RRC) - free report >>

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) - free report >>

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) - free report >>

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy