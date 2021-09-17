We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Range (RRC) is an Attractive Investment Bet Now
Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 and 2022 in the past seven days. So far this year, the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has gained 192.3%.
What’s Favoring the Stock?
The price of natural gas has skyrocketed more than 108% so far this year. While we are heading toward the winter heating season, concerns have intensified over tight supplies of natural gas, owing to which its price recently touched a seven-year high mark.
Being a leading producer of natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) in the United States, the massive improvement in the commodity price is definitely a boon for Range Resources’ upstream operations.
In the Appalachia, the company has decades of low-risk drilling inventory, brightening up its production outlook. As compared to many other upstream players, the company has lower well costs per lateral foot.
The company has a strong focus on strengthening its balance sheet. Range Resources expects 2021 to be the fourth consecutive year of absolute debt reduction. On a positive note, the company has the lowest emission intensity among the upstream companies in the United States.
Other Stocks to Consider
