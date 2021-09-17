We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
FedEx (FDX) to Hire 90,000 Employees Ahead of Holiday Season
FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) announced plans to add 90,000 workers throughout the United States, as it prepares for the busy holiday season. With e-commerce demand rising on the pandemic-induced social-distancing protocols and quarantines, FedEx’s plans this year outstrip the 70,000 employees hired for the same purpose last year.
FedEx will host in-person and virtual hiring events across the country for thousands of positions as it seeks to meet rising e-commerce demands from retailers and consumers. To this end, FedEx will organize a special recruitment drive (on National Hiring Day) in several large cities (including Memphis, Indianapolis, Dallas and Atlanta) across the United States on Sep 23, 2021.
Open positions include field operations functions such as package handler, operations manager, maintenance technician, forklift driver, customs trade coordinator and courier. The company will appoint approximately 500 highly-specialized STEM roles, including remote positions, as it harnesses its logistics intelligence to optimize operations as well as transform the digital and physical customer experience. Positions including full stack developer, data scientist and data engineer will enable the company to achieve the mission of delivering market-leading experiences that delight customers with simple, personal and proactive interactions.
In connection with new recruitments, FedEx’s rival United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) announced plans to appoint more than 100,000 essential seasonal employees. This comes with the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2021 through January 2022.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
FedEx currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . Knight-Swift carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Herc Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Knight-Swift and Herc Holdings is pegged at 15% and 49.2%, respectively.