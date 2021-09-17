We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Garmin's (GRMN) New GFC 600 Certification to Aid Aviation Unit
Garmin Ltd. (GRMN - Free Report) is leaving no stone unturned to bolster its aviation business on the back of its robust autonomous flight solutions.
The company’s GFC 600 digital autopilot received a Supplemental Type Certification (“STC”) from the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) for use in the Piper Meridian (PA-46-500TP) aircraft. This approval is a testament to the company’s focus on strengthening its aviation portfolio.
GFC 600 offers advanced operational capabilities, such as vertical navigation, automatic course-deviation indicator switching when paired with a GTN Series navigator, enhanced go-around capability and superior in-flight characteristics.
Its DC-motor-powered environmentally hardened autopilot servos are capable of functioning properly in harsh operating conditions.
We note that the latest certification highlights the reliability of Garmin’s aviation technology.
Garmin Ltd. Price and Consensus
Garmin Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Garmin Ltd. Quote
Growing Certifications
The company’s aviation business is likely to benefit from the above-mentioned certification.
Apart from the latest certification, GFC 500 autopilot received an STC from the FAA for use in select Piper PA-24 Comanche aircraft.
It also received an STC from the FAA for use in the Beech H/J/K/M 35 Bonanza, Cessna 210 D/E/F and T210F, and pre-1965 Mooney M20 C/D/E aircraft.
Its GFC 600 digital autopilot received an STC from the FAA for use in the Beechcraft King Air C90 and E90 aircraft.
GFC 500 Autopilot received an STC from the FAA for use in the Cessna 172RG and Mooney M20 (C to G models) aircraft.
The G1000 NXi upgrade received certification for use in the Prodigy Flight Deck-equipped Embraer Phenom 300 business jet.
The company’s Garmin Autoland received certification from the FAA and European Aviation Safety Agency for use in Daher TBM 940 business jet.
Aviation in Focus
We believe that growing certifications will continue to drive Garmin’s aviation segment’s top line.
Garmin’s family of autonomous safety solutions — Garmin Autonomi, which comprises of Emergency Descent Mode and Electronic Stability and Protection, and Autoland — has emerged as a key catalyst.
Robust flight display and flight deck portfolio have been playing a crucial role in shaping the growth trajectory of Garmin’s aviation business.
Garmin, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), also enjoys solid momentum across OEM and after-market customers on the back of its popular aviation solutions.
Hence, the growing endeavors to strengthen Garmin’s aviation segment will continue to drive the company’s top line as well as strengthen its competitive position against its peers like Honeywell (HON - Free Report) , Esterline Technologies’ CMS Electronics, Raytheon Technologies’ (RTX - Free Report) Collins Aerospace, Sagem Avionics and Universal Avionics Systems, to name a few.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.