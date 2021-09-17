Trimble (TRMB) Partners With Procter & Gamble to Boost Portfolio

Trimble ( TRMB Quick Quote TRMB - Free Report) is leaving no stone unturned to make advancements in the transportation segment on the back of robust solutions and partnerships. This is evident from the company’s latest collaboration with Procter & Gamble ( PG Quick Quote PG - Free Report) . Per the terms of the alliance, Trimble will utilize the latter’s supply chain expertise for improving the procurement process for shippers and carriers through technological advancements. With the recent collaboration, Trimble strives to develop an agile transportation procurement collaboration platform for complementing its existing solutions related to the supply chain. The platform will ensure cost-effective freight movement. Also, it will speed up the contracting and onboarding process so that the number of business transactions can be increased. The latest partnership is expected to drive the growth of Trimble’s transportation segment. Transportation Segment in Focus
Trimble is making strong efforts to boost prospects of the transportation segment by delivering advanced technological solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, and rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain.
It is worth mentioning that the company has been persistently taking innovative measures to focus more on connecting all aspects of transportation and logistics such as trucks, drivers, back office, freight, and assets. Apart from the recent collaboration, the company joined forces with TravelCenters of America ( TA Quick Quote TA - Free Report) for a software integration to help fleet companies receive truck maintenance in an effective and convenient manner. Further, the company’s operational strategies in transportation are helping it in gaining solid traction across drivers, carriers, intermediaries and shippers. This segment contributed 17% to fiscal second-quarter 2021 revenues. Also, segment revenues increased 8% year over year owing to improved trends in both mobility and enterprise software business. Expanding Portfolio
Trimble is focusing more on strengthening the product portfolio for better positioning, modeling, connectivity, and data analytics to benefit customers with enhanced productivity, quality, safety as well as sustainable solutions. The recent effort is a step forward in this direction.
Recently, it launched a connected and cloud-based construction management platform named Trimble Construction One to help contractors get accurate real-time data and accordingly make strategic decisions related to construction projects. It also introduced Trimble Vegetation Manager to offer better management operations in vegetation and various solutions for cutting operating expenses as well as improving safety, regulatory compliance, performance, and the reliability of electric transmission and distribution infrastructure. In addition, it launched an advanced machine navigation solution, namely Trimble GuidEx Machine Guidance System, for efficient and faster guide machines along route corridors as well as specific target areas. Further, its collaboration with Horsch to develop autonomy solutions in the agriculture market for building a future for autonomous machines and workflows in the industry remains noteworthy. We believe that these endeavors will continue to aid its performance across the end markets served by the company. Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider
Currently, Trimble carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A better-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is Avnet ( AVT Quick Quote AVT - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The long-term earnings growth rate for Avnet is currently projected at 25.4%.
