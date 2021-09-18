We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $166.59, moving -0.93% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 17.88% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.
ABNB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.27 per share and revenue of $5.77 billion, which would represent changes of +91.82% and +70.76%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ABNB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ABNB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
