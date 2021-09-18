We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carnival (CCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Carnival (CCL - Free Report) closed at $23.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.99% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%.
Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 6.6% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.
CCL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.40, up 36.07% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $568.35 million, up 1733.37% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$6.01 per share and revenue of $2.62 billion, which would represent changes of +19.54% and -53.19%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.21% lower within the past month. CCL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.