Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28.71, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 18.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 1.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.01%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PLTR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, down 55.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $385 million, up 33.05% from the prior-year quarter.
PLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $1.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.79% and +37.48%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PLTR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PLTR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, PLTR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 184.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.96, so we one might conclude that PLTR is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.