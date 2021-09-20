Thermo Fisher (TMO) Introduces New Automated Enzyme Analyzers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO Quick Quote TMO - Free Report) introduced the first automated discrete analyzers intended for enzyme assay applications -- the Thermo Scientific Gallery Enzyme Master and Thermo Scientific Gallery Plus Enzyme Master analyzers. Notably, enzyme assays are laboratory methods which are used to determine the rate of enzyme reactions (enzyme activity) and to help develop enzyme discovery and study enzyme catalytic mechanisms.
The Thermo Scientific Gallery Enzyme Master and Thermo Scientific Gallery Plus Enzyme Master analyzers integrate hardware and new custom-designed software to provide fully-automated incubation settings, reagent additions and precise measurement calculations, with a single click. These analyzers streamline method development and provide trustworthy enzyme analysis findings by automating these key procedures.
The new enzyme analyzers address the limitations associated with traditional enzyme assays. The conventional enzyme assays incorporate a manual process that potentially generates inconsistent findings. Per management, the new enzyme analyzers were designed to manage many enzymes, substrates and methods in a single instrument, while delivering reproducible and dependable results with minimal user input.
Few Words on Gallery Plus Enzyme Master
The Thermo Scientific Gallery Plus Enzyme Master ensures continued temperature-controlled measurement of enzyme activity. This system is used for research and development (R&D) and quality control (QC) release on one, easy-to-use, automated system. The central, global management of the measuring protocols is a significant benefit as it makes it easier to insure the use of the latest updated methods.
More on the News
The Gallery Enzyme Master systems are capable of handling a wide range of enzyme assays and measuring conditions. The analyzers provide efficient and reliable enzyme analysis across a broad range of businesses, from enzyme manufacturers to the animal feed and pet food industry. These analyzers can be utilized in a variety of applications, ranging from method development to routine analysis.
Industry Prospects Per a report published in Allied Market Research, the global enzymes market is projected to see a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. Factors such as growing demand for enzymes in the pharmaceutical industry; increasing incidence of various chronic diseases; surge in demand for renewable energy; several applications of enzymes in food & beverage companies, detergent industry, bioethanol for biofuel production, and in paper & pulp industries are likely to fuel market growth. In addition, rising awareness regarding the application of enzymes in protein engineering technology and higher market potential in the untapped emerging economies are expected to drive market growth. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Given the substantial market prospects, the two latest Gallery Enzyme Master systems introduced by Thermo Fisher seem strategic.
Notable Developments
Thermo Fisher is engaging in a number of significant developments this month.
The company gained FDA pre-market approval for the Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic (CDx) for EXKIVITY (mobocertinib), developed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”). This CDx approval is intended to identify patients, with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion mutation-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC), who are eligible for treatment with EXKIVITY.
The company’s Oncomine Dx Target Test also received approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) as a NGS-based CDx intended for patients with RET-fusion positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), who are eligible for treatment with
Eli Lilly and Company's ( LLY Quick Quote LLY - Free Report) selpercatinib. The selpercatinib, previously known as LOXO-292, was granted orphan drug designation by the MHLW in 2020.
Thermo Fisher was granted a $192.5-million contract by the US Department of Defense (DoD) to ensure reliable domestic manufacture of pipette tips. The company will co-invest with the U.S. government to establish a new, state-of-the-art, energy-efficient manufacturing facility for pipette tips in North Carolina as part of the DoD contract. Per management, the DoD award and the resulting capacity will ensure that the surge in demand in the United States will be met with greater supply assurance.
Share Price Performance
The stock has outperformed its
industry over the past year. It has grown 40.3% compared to the industry’s rise of 20.4%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, Thermo Fisher carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks from the Medical-Instruments industry include
Semler Scientific Inc. ( SMLR Quick Quote SMLR - Free Report) and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. ( IDXX Quick Quote IDXX - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Semler Scientific has a long-term earnings growth rate of 25%.
IDEXX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 19.9%.
Image: Shutterstock
Thermo Fisher (TMO) Introduces New Automated Enzyme Analyzers
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO - Free Report) introduced the first automated discrete analyzers intended for enzyme assay applications -- the Thermo Scientific Gallery Enzyme Master and Thermo Scientific Gallery Plus Enzyme Master analyzers. Notably, enzyme assays are laboratory methods which are used to determine the rate of enzyme reactions (enzyme activity) and to help develop enzyme discovery and study enzyme catalytic mechanisms.
The Thermo Scientific Gallery Enzyme Master and Thermo Scientific Gallery Plus Enzyme Master analyzers integrate hardware and new custom-designed software to provide fully-automated incubation settings, reagent additions and precise measurement calculations, with a single click. These analyzers streamline method development and provide trustworthy enzyme analysis findings by automating these key procedures.
The new enzyme analyzers address the limitations associated with traditional enzyme assays. The conventional enzyme assays incorporate a manual process that potentially generates inconsistent findings. Per management, the new enzyme analyzers were designed to manage many enzymes, substrates and methods in a single instrument, while delivering reproducible and dependable results with minimal user input.
Few Words on Gallery Plus Enzyme Master
The Thermo Scientific Gallery Plus Enzyme Master ensures continued temperature-controlled measurement of enzyme activity. This system is used for research and development (R&D) and quality control (QC) release on one, easy-to-use, automated system. The central, global management of the measuring protocols is a significant benefit as it makes it easier to insure the use of the latest updated methods.
More on the News
The Gallery Enzyme Master systems are capable of handling a wide range of enzyme assays and measuring conditions. The analyzers provide efficient and reliable enzyme analysis across a broad range of businesses, from enzyme manufacturers to the animal feed and pet food industry. These analyzers can be utilized in a variety of applications, ranging from method development to routine analysis.
Industry Prospects
Per a report published in Allied Market Research, the global enzymes market is projected to see a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. Factors such as growing demand for enzymes in the pharmaceutical industry; increasing incidence of various chronic diseases; surge in demand for renewable energy; several applications of enzymes in food & beverage companies, detergent industry, bioethanol for biofuel production, and in paper & pulp industries are likely to fuel market growth. In addition, rising awareness regarding the application of enzymes in protein engineering technology and higher market potential in the untapped emerging economies are expected to drive market growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Given the substantial market prospects, the two latest Gallery Enzyme Master systems introduced by Thermo Fisher seem strategic.
Notable Developments
Thermo Fisher is engaging in a number of significant developments this month.
The company gained FDA pre-market approval for the Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic (CDx) for EXKIVITY (mobocertinib), developed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”). This CDx approval is intended to identify patients, with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion mutation-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC), who are eligible for treatment with EXKIVITY.
The company’s Oncomine Dx Target Test also received approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) as a NGS-based CDx intended for patients with RET-fusion positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), who are eligible for treatment with Eli Lilly and Company's (LLY - Free Report) selpercatinib. The selpercatinib, previously known as LOXO-292, was granted orphan drug designation by the MHLW in 2020.
Thermo Fisher was granted a $192.5-million contract by the US Department of Defense (DoD) to ensure reliable domestic manufacture of pipette tips. The company will co-invest with the U.S. government to establish a new, state-of-the-art, energy-efficient manufacturing facility for pipette tips in North Carolina as part of the DoD contract. Per management, the DoD award and the resulting capacity will ensure that the surge in demand in the United States will be met with greater supply assurance.
Share Price Performance
The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. It has grown 40.3% compared to the industry’s rise of 20.4%.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, Thermo Fisher carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks from the Medical-Instruments industry include Semler Scientific Inc. (SMLR - Free Report) and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Semler Scientific has a long-term earnings growth rate of 25%.
IDEXX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 19.9%.