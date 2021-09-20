Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT - Free Report) primarily sells older model used vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW - Free Report) operates as a precious metals mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.3% downward over the last 30 days.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX - Free Report) operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL - Free Report) is an independent investment bank that provides financial and strategic advisory services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

