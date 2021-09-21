We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed at $209.50, marking a -1.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.7% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had gained 0.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 118.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.52 billion, up 31.01% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $74.43 billion, which would represent changes of +99.1% and +27.99%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.1% lower. BA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
