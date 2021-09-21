We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pfizer (PFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $44.20, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 9.91% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PFE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 48.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.61 billion, up 78.1% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.06 per share and revenue of $79.81 billion, which would represent changes of +82.88% and +67.52%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% lower. PFE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, PFE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.82. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.14.
We can also see that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
