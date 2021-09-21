We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) closed at $40.78, marking a +1.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 5.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.27%.
DAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 107.88%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.29 billion, up 170.63% from the year-ago period.
DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.74 per share and revenue of $28.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +65.24% and +66.01%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.34% lower within the past month. DAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.