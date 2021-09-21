We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Healthpeak (PEAK) Boosts Flexibility With $3B Credit Facility
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK - Free Report) has announced the closing of a new $3-billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility. The move boosts the company’s financial flexibility, as its offers the extension of maturities and reduction in borrowing costs as well as supports its growth endeavors.
The new credit facility increases the total revolving commitments from $2.5 billion to $3 billion, and extends the mature date to Jan 20, 2026. The maturity of the facility can be prolonged by using two six-month extension options.
The interest rate on the new credit facility will be LIBOR plus 77.5 basis points (bps), marking five bps improvement from the pricing under the previous unsecured revolving credit facility. It carries a facility fee of 15 bps per annum on the entire revolving commitment.
With an enhanced financial flexibility, the company is well poised to ride on its growth curve. Its life-science real estate is likely to witness decent demand on the back of drug innovations and developments. Therefore, its expansion efforts in this asset category augur well.
The company will break ground on the development in the Sorrento Mesa submarket in the ongoing quarter. The construction of Sorrento Gateway, a Class-A development will comprise a five-story building, spanning nearly 163,000 square feet. It will be purpose-built with numerous amenities, enabling the company to capitalize on the demand from the existing and new tenants alike.
Shares of this Zacks Rank#3 (Hold) company have gained 3.1% over the past three months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 1.6%.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.