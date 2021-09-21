In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
CSX Corp (CSX) and Rail Safety Partners to Promote Awareness
In a bid to minimize rail tragedies and increase public awareness, CSX Corporation (CSX - Free Report) joined hands with Operation Lifesaver, Operation Lifesaver Canada and the Mexican Association of Railroads. This step is aimed at increasing railroad safety by observing Rail Safety Week (from Sep 20 to Sep 26) across North America. This week-long period directs public attention on the need for rail safety education as well as empowering them to make safe decisions around tracks and trains.
CSX chief of Police, Public Safety & Infrastructure Protection, Sean Douris stated, “Safety is the foundation for everything we do at CSX and we are on a mission to increase awareness to help people make the smart decisions around our railroad operations”.
A majority of railroad fatalities and injuries (approximately 95% as reported by the Federal Railroad Administration) are caused by crossing collisions and incidents that involve pedestrians trespassing on tracks. However, these accidents can be prevented and thereby public awareness plays a key role in promoting community railroad safety.
During this week, CSX is looking forward to lower the number of grade crossing and trespass incidents in communities across its 23-state network by promoting public awareness programs through social media and community outreach.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
CSX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR - Free Report) , Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . Landstar carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Schneider National and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Schneider National, Landstar and Herc Holdings is pegged at 17.9%, 12% and 49.2%, respectively.