New Strong Sell Stocks for September 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) is a shipping company that engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
NetEase, Inc. (NTES - Free Report) provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.
GeoPark Limited (GPRK - Free Report) engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT - Free Report) operates as a multi cloud technology services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 60 days.
Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB - Free Report) operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.