Turtle Beach (HEAR) Unit Spurs Gaming With NVIDIA Reflex Integration
Turtle Beach Corporation’s (HEAR - Free Report) PC accessories brand, ROCCAT, recently announced that its Kone Pro, Kone Pro Air, and Burst Pro devices are compatible with NVIDIA Corporation's (NVDA - Free Report) Reflex Latency Analyzer platform. Kone Pro, Kone Pro Air, and Burst Pro are professional-grade PC gaming mice.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing has reduced consumer and business activity significantly. As a result, gaming offered an engaging distraction for people staying at home while boosting user engagement. Against this backdrop, the latest move will enhance the overall experience for esports players by enabling them to accurately optimize system latency on the back of NVIDIA Reflex technology.
NVIDIA Reflex includes a swath of innovative technologies that dynamically decreases system latency by combining both GPU and game optimizations. The new-age gaming platform is equipped with the raw horsepower of GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs that drives responsiveness with improved aiming precision for competitive gaming. It can be incorporated in mice, games, and monitors to ensure the best quality and compatibility.
In addition, the NVIDIA G-SYNC displays in Reflex detect clicks from gaming mice and deliver a precise measure of PC performance at the lowest possible latency. To add to that, ROCCAT’s Titan Optical Switches in Pro mice further takes the gaming experience a notch higher. Together with NVIDIA’s Reflex technology, users can efficiently optimize their system settings and eliminate buffer latencies for the ultimate gaming experience.
Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a German PC peripherals maker, in 2019. ROCCAT’s expertise aided Turtle Beach’s expansion into the $1.6-billion personal computer gaming headset market as well as the $1.3-billion PC gaming keyboard and mouse market. ROCCAT’s enhanced distribution channels across North America, Europe, and Asia enabled Turtle Beach to offer its lineup of products to more customers globally.
Turtle Beach is well-positioned to benefit from a robust product performance combined with market share gains, innovation, quality products, and retail partnerships. The San Diego, CA-based audio technology company has several growth drivers in place and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Also, its ability to significantly increase its production and delivery capacity is remarkable.
The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 68% compared with the industry’s growth of 31.5% in the past year.
