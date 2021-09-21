We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why You Should Retain Broadridge (BR) in Your Portfolio
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR - Free Report) has an impressive Growth Score of B. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of quality and sustainability of its growth.
The company’s earnings for fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 are expected to grow 13.3% and 9.1%, respectively. The stock has rallied 24.5% in the past year.
Factors That Auger Well
Broadridge has a consistent track record of rewarding shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments. In fiscal 2020, the company returned $241 million in dividends. In fiscal 2019, Broadridge returned $466.2 million through a combination of dividend payment of $211.2 million and share repurchases worth $225 million. In fiscal 2018, Broadridge repurchased shares worth $225 million and paid out $165.8 million in dividends. Such moves reflect on the company’s commitment to create value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.
The company’s business model ensures significant recurring-fee revenues, including contributions from net new business, internal growth and acquisition-related synergies. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, recurring-fee revenues of $1.1 billion increased 15% year over year.
Risks Associated
Broadridge has a debt-laden balance sheet. The total debt to total capital ratio at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 stood at 0.68, higher than the previous quarter's 0.52. An increase in debt-to-capitalization ratio indicates higher risk of insolvency in challenging times.
Further, the company’s cash and cash equivalent of $275 million at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 was well below its total debt level of $3.88 billion, underscoring that the company doesn’t have enough cash to meet this debt burden. However, the company has no short-term debt to clear off.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Broadridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) , Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN - Free Report) and Genpact Limited (G - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for ManpowerGroup, Cross Country Healthcare and Genpact is pegged at 24.2%, 9.9% and 14.7%, respectively.