Oracle (ORCL) Rolls Out AI-Powered Fusion Marketing Solution

Oracle unveiled a new offering — Oracle Fusion Marketing — to enable marketers to implement marketing campaigns that result in higher selling opportunities and ramp up deal cycles. Fusion Marketing is a part of Oracle's broader Advertising and Customer Experience (CX) solution platform.
Fusion Marketing can automate the end-to-end process of lead generation and qualification, thereby ramping up the implementation of advertising campaigns. The solution will enable organizations to conduct campaigns with constant messaging across advertising and email channels without taking up too much time.
Artificial Intelligence-powered Fusion Marketing solution can automatically score leads at the account level. Afterward, it predicts when clients are ready to talk to salespeople and generate a sales opportunity in any customer relationship management (CRM) system, added Oracle. The company noted that Fusion Marketing was the only solution that eliminated the need of the lead qualification and conversion process.
Fusion Marketing is designed to overcome the flaws in the existing CRM system like excess manual administration, inconsistent workflows and “siloed data” that hinders collaboration between sales and marketing teams as well as causes loss of selling opportunities, added the tech giant.
Robust Features to Drive Adoption
Fusion Marketing will help marketers in simplifying campaign launch by putting together advertising budgets as well as set up start and end dates for the campaign. The solution also has a pre-built dashboard to enable vendors to keep a tab on campaign performance in real time.
The Fusion Marketing solution has a single user interface that can be allocated to all campaign assets across advertising channels, email and website landing pages to maintain smooth running of the campaign.
Fusion Marketing will help marketers to select a focused product/service of the campaign and then develop a target audience of known contacts by choosing the list from the CRM system. The offering will also provide marketers with the best reference stories’ recommendation to be used in the ad campaign.
The innovative features are expected to drive the adoption of Oracle’s latest marketing solution.
Per a Grand View Research report, the world-wide customer experience management market is likely to witness a CAGR of 17.5% between 2021 and 2028 and reach $27.12 billion.
The increasing need to understand consumers’ preferences and cater to their requirements along with the growing usage of digital channels by customers to communicate with the brand is driving the market, added the report.
Oracle is one of the well-known players in the customer experience management domain. The company’s Advertising and CX solutions are being adopted by enterprises to obtain better outcomes by linking together applications, data and processes on a single integrated platform.
Oracle’s wide-ranging marketing and CX solutions portfolio is being leveraged by the likes of Germany-based Mazda Motor,
Cisco, Bosch, DocuSign, Panasonic and Broadcom among others.
Nonetheless, Oracle needs to watch out for stiff competition in this space from the likes of
SAP SE, Adobe, Medallia, Verint and Avaya among others.
At present, Oracle carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
