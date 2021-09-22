We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) closed at $12.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 3.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81%.
F will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect F to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 58.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.65 billion, down 5.93% from the prior-year quarter.
F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $127.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +287.8% and +10.08%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for F. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.55% lower. F currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, F is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.95.
We can also see that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.11 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.