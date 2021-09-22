We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) closed at $152.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.01% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from JPM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 13, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.89, down 1.03% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.21 billion, up 0.21% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.05 per share and revenue of $122.46 billion, which would represent changes of +58.22% and +2.39%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JPM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, JPM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.5.
It is also worth noting that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.