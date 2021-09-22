We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $53.64, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 2.22% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.
XOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, XOM is projected to report earnings of $1.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 911.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $70.95 billion, up 53.57% from the year-ago period.
XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $269.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1463.64% and +48.75%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.47% higher. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, XOM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.7.
We can also see that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.