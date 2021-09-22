We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PetroChina (PTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PetroChina (PTR - Free Report) closed at $47.35, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 15.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PTR as it approaches its next earnings report date.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.98 per share and revenue of $344.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +381.38% and +22.78%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PTR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.97% higher. PTR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note PTR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.71. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.7.
Investors should also note that PTR has a PEG ratio of 0.14 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.