T-Mobile (TMUS) Expands Home Internet Service Across 4 States
T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS - Free Report) has expanded its Home Internet service to 51 cities and towns across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
These are among the more than 600 places nationwide that already have access to T-Mobile Home Internet.
T-Mobile is a leading broadband provider with more than 30 million households eligible for its Home Internet service. The company is committed to bringing affordable and reliable high-speed Internet to homes across the country.
T-Mobile is expanding access in places that never had a real choice when it comes to home broadband. The company’s investments in 5G network have enabled it to continue expanding access to this service.
T-Mobile’s shares have gained 14.6% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 2.2%.
Across the above-mentioned four states, almost 1 million people do not have access to any wired Internet provider. T-Mobile intends to bring more competition to home broadband, especially in underserved rural markets.
The wireless carrier’s diversified growth strategy and network leadership are noteworthy. It is expanding its 5G network to bring fast and affordable wireless service across the country while helping Americans to get access to the latest products and technology.
T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G currently covers 305 million people across 1.7 million square miles. The superfast Ultra Capacity 5G covers 165 million of those people and is expected to reach 200 million by the end of 2021.
The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM - Free Report) , Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) , and InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average.
Juniper pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.
InterDigital delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 536%, on average.