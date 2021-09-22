Macy's (M) Braces for the Holiday Season, Unveils Hiring Plans

With the holiday season approaching, retailers are up and about with their hiring plans. The customary hiring practice for the festive season has swinged in early this year, thanks to tight labor market conditions.
Macy's, Inc. ( M Quick Quote M - Free Report) is the latest to join the list of retailers prepping for the additional staff support needed for the holiday season to meet consumers’ demand. The company unveiled plans to hire 76,000 full- and part-time job employees, offering competitive packages and bonuses. It is offering both temporary and permanent openings. Let’s take a closer look at the company’s hiring plans. Ramping Up Staff Strength for Holiday Season
The holiday season is traditionally characterized with high demand as consumers shop for gifting purposes as well as for themselves, making use of attractive deals and offers that retailers provide at this time of the year. The requirement for extra employee strength becomes crucial for several big-box retailers in order to manage high consumer traffic — across the digital and brick-and-mortar platforms — as well as to ensure smooth flow of merchandise and delivery services.
This year, Macy's will be hiring nearly 76,000 full- and part-time employees across Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury and Macy’s stores as well as its call centers, distribution facilities and fulfillment centers. The company stated that approximately 48,000 of these new job roles are for the holiday season, while the rest are permanent opportunities to join the company on a part- or full-time basis for the holidays and beyond. Macy's national hiring event will be held on Sep 23, 2021, across more than 500 stores. The hiring process will be carried out both online as well as via walk-ins. The hiring event is an opportunity for the company’s colleagues to earn a referral bonus of up to $500 for every friend or family member they recruit to join Macy’s. They also have an opportunity to earn additional income through various programs, such as the weekend bonus program and Path to Growth Incentive. The company will hire 21,200 employees for its fulfillment centers, including warehouse colleagues and forklift drivers. These workers are expected to play an important role in fulfilling demand online as well as the mobile app through tasks like receiving, sorting, picking, packing and shipping. The company will employ 50,000 Macy’s, 4,100 Bloomingdale and 315 Bluemercury staff for a variety of store roles. They will play a critical role in providing a satisfactory shopping experience. A majority of these roles are for the sales and experience team along with the merchandising and operations units. The opportunities range from entry-level to executive roles for candidates with a variety of skills and interests. Apart from these, the company will hire 300 employees for the Macy’s Credit and Customer Service (MCCS) to boost digital and in-store shopping experience as well as manage relationships with omnichannel and credit cardholder customers. It is also providing more than 200 technology-based jobs in its Johns Creek campus in the suburbs of Atlanta as the company expands its focus on improving omnichannel shopping experience and evolving its technology platforms as part of the Polaris strategy Macy’s hiring plans indicate that the company is focusing on boosting operations across the digital and physical facets, and thereby provide superior omnichannel experience to customers. The company is known for offering competitive pay and other benefits, a bilingual work environment as well as access to flexible schedules that allows employees to choose regular and optional overtime shifts. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Hiring Plans of Other Retailers This Holiday Season
In preparedness for the upcoming holiday sales, supermarket biggie —
Walmart Inc. ( WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) — announced plans to appoint 20,000 new workers at more than 250 distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices. These job roles will be permanent and will be offered in part-time and full-time options. Kohl's Corporation ( KSS Quick Quote KSS - Free Report) intends to recruit nearly 90,000 seasonal workers for several roles at its stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfilment centers. Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. ( OLLI Quick Quote OLLI - Free Report) announced plans to recruit more than 3,000 associates for full-time, part-time, seasonal and leadership positions across its 400 plus retail locations as well as three distribution centers. Other retailers who have unveiled hiring plans for this holiday season are DICK’S Sporting Goods and FLOWERS.COM and few others. As the holiday season accounts for a significant chunk of revenues, retailers are resorting to every effort to make the most of it, starting with prudent hiring plans. All said, we expect that Macy’s hiring efforts are likely to keep it well prepared for the upcoming seasonal rush and offer seamless shopping experience to customers. Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have gained 15% in the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 3.7%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Image: Bigstock
Macy's (M) Braces for the Holiday Season, Unveils Hiring Plans
With the holiday season approaching, retailers are up and about with their hiring plans. The customary hiring practice for the festive season has swinged in early this year, thanks to tight labor market conditions. Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) is the latest to join the list of retailers prepping for the additional staff support needed for the holiday season to meet consumers’ demand. The company unveiled plans to hire 76,000 full- and part-time job employees, offering competitive packages and bonuses. It is offering both temporary and permanent openings. Let’s take a closer look at the company’s hiring plans.
Ramping Up Staff Strength for Holiday Season
The holiday season is traditionally characterized with high demand as consumers shop for gifting purposes as well as for themselves, making use of attractive deals and offers that retailers provide at this time of the year. The requirement for extra employee strength becomes crucial for several big-box retailers in order to manage high consumer traffic — across the digital and brick-and-mortar platforms — as well as to ensure smooth flow of merchandise and delivery services.
This year, Macy's will be hiring nearly 76,000 full- and part-time employees across Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury and Macy’s stores as well as its call centers, distribution facilities and fulfillment centers. The company stated that approximately 48,000 of these new job roles are for the holiday season, while the rest are permanent opportunities to join the company on a part- or full-time basis for the holidays and beyond.
Macy's national hiring event will be held on Sep 23, 2021, across more than 500 stores. The hiring process will be carried out both online as well as via walk-ins. The hiring event is an opportunity for the company’s colleagues to earn a referral bonus of up to $500 for every friend or family member they recruit to join Macy’s. They also have an opportunity to earn additional income through various programs, such as the weekend bonus program and Path to Growth Incentive.
The company will hire 21,200 employees for its fulfillment centers, including warehouse colleagues and forklift drivers. These workers are expected to play an important role in fulfilling demand online as well as the mobile app through tasks like receiving, sorting, picking, packing and shipping. The company will employ 50,000 Macy’s, 4,100 Bloomingdale and 315 Bluemercury staff for a variety of store roles. They will play a critical role in providing a satisfactory shopping experience. A majority of these roles are for the sales and experience team along with the merchandising and operations units. The opportunities range from entry-level to executive roles for candidates with a variety of skills and interests.
Apart from these, the company will hire 300 employees for the Macy’s Credit and Customer Service (MCCS) to boost digital and in-store shopping experience as well as manage relationships with omnichannel and credit cardholder customers. It is also providing more than 200 technology-based jobs in its Johns Creek campus in the suburbs of Atlanta as the company expands its focus on improving omnichannel shopping experience and evolving its technology platforms as part of the Polaris strategy
Macy’s hiring plans indicate that the company is focusing on boosting operations across the digital and physical facets, and thereby provide superior omnichannel experience to customers. The company is known for offering competitive pay and other benefits, a bilingual work environment as well as access to flexible schedules that allows employees to choose regular and optional overtime shifts.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Hiring Plans of Other Retailers This Holiday Season
In preparedness for the upcoming holiday sales, supermarket biggie — Walmart Inc. (WMT - Free Report) — announced plans to appoint 20,000 new workers at more than 250 distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices. These job roles will be permanent and will be offered in part-time and full-time options. Kohl's Corporation (KSS - Free Report) intends to recruit nearly 90,000 seasonal workers for several roles at its stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfilment centers.
Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI - Free Report) announced plans to recruit more than 3,000 associates for full-time, part-time, seasonal and leadership positions across its 400 plus retail locations as well as three distribution centers. Other retailers who have unveiled hiring plans for this holiday season are DICK’S Sporting Goods and FLOWERS.COM and few others.
As the holiday season accounts for a significant chunk of revenues, retailers are resorting to every effort to make the most of it, starting with prudent hiring plans. All said, we expect that Macy’s hiring efforts are likely to keep it well prepared for the upcoming seasonal rush and offer seamless shopping experience to customers.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have gained 15% in the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 3.7%.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.