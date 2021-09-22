U.S. Steel (X) Exploring Site to Build $3 Billion Mini Mill

United States Steel Corporation ( X Quick Quote X - Free Report) recently announced a site selection process to expand its mini mill steelmaking advantage. The process is a part of the company’s transition to the Best for All strategy. Per the site selection process, it intends to construct a new, three-million-ton mini mill flat-rolled facility in the United States.
The planned mini mill will merge two state-of-the-art electric arc furnaces (“EAF”) with differentiated steelmaking and finishing technology, including purchased equipment owned by the company. The continued adoption of mini mill technology will enhance the company’s ability to produce the next generation of highly-profitable proprietary sustainable steel solutions, including Advanced High Strength Steels.
The prospective locations include both the states in which the company has existing EAF operations as well as greenfield sites. The related investment is currently estimated at roughly $3 billion, which is likely to be financed from existing cash and expected free cash flow. The final investment requirement will depend on final site selection and scope of value-added downstream finishing assets.
The planned investment is an important step toward achieving the company's 2030 goal of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 20% from the 2018 baseline. It will also help U.S. Steel progress toward its 2050 net zero carbon emission target. The additional mini mill steelmaking will also establish a platform to expand the verdeX sustainable product line. This will deliver differentiated steels produced through significantly lower GHG emissions compared with the conventional integrated steelmaking process.
Shares of U.S. Steel have surged 199.6% in the past year compared with 100.6% rise of the
industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company recently announced its guidance for third-quarter 2021. The company’s adjusted EBITDA is projected around $2 billion, which suggests an increase from the second quarter’s figure of around $1.3 billion.
U.S. Steel stated that it expects to achieve record figures in the third quarter. Quarterly adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA margins will be driven by its Best for All business model, strong reliability and quality performance, persistent customer demand as well as sustained rise in steel selling prices.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
U.S. Steel currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are
Nucor Corporation ( NUE Quick Quote NUE - Free Report) , The Chemours Company ( CC Quick Quote CC - Free Report) and Olin Corporation ( OLN Quick Quote OLN - Free Report) .
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 508% for the current year. The company’s shares have soared 115.4% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Chemours has an expected earnings growth rate of around 86.4% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 37% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.
Olin has an expected earnings growth rate of around 639.3% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged 261.7% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Image: Bigstock
United States Steel Corporation Price and Consensus
United States Steel Corporation price-consensus-chart | United States Steel Corporation Quote
