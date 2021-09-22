Here's Why You Should Buy Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Stock Now

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ( ACHC Quick Quote ACHC - Free Report) is well-poised for growth on the back of its well-performing U.S. business and numerous joint ventures (JVs), which have expanded its facilities and strengthened nationwide presence. A solid 2021 outlook and strong cash generating abilities also instill confidence in the stock’s growth prospects. Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Presently, Acadia Healthcare carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The stock has surged 131.3% over a year outperforming the
industry's rally of 104.7% and the Medical sector's decline of 0.9%. The S&P Index climbed 36.7% in the same time frame.
Acadia Healthcare is well-placed for progress, as evident from its favorable
VGM Score of B. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum, with the score being a weighted combination of all three factors.
The company has an impressive
Growth Score of B, which reinstates its growth prospects. Positive Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 0.8% in the past 30 days.
Impressive Earnings Surprise History
Acadia Healthcare boasts an impressive earnings surprise record. It has surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.14%.
Solid 2021 Guidance
The healthcare provider boasts of a robust business outlook for 2021. Revenues are now estimated to be $2.28-$2.32 billion, higher from the prior guidance of $2.24-$2.29 billion. The mid-point of the newly-provided guidance indicates 10% improvement from the 2020 reported figure. Also, the same lies marginally lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 billion.
Adjusted earnings per diluted share is anticipated within $2.50-$2.70, higher than the previous guidance of $2.30-$2.55. The mid-point of the revised guidance indicates a decline of 6.5% from the 2020-end reported figure. Also, the same is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.60 per share.
Business Tailwinds
Strong demand for behavioral health services, due to uptick in mental health issues in the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to drive Acadia Healthcare’s revenues. The company has been able to capitalize on the prevailing scenario successfully by undertaking acquisitions with renowned healthcare systems. It has 13 JVs in place with well-established health systems across the United States.
On the back of these strategic initiatives, it has either opened new hospitals or expanded existing facilities. This, in turn, has broadened the company’s healthcare network and enabled it to reach out to the suffering patients across different communities.
Besides, there are several growth-related initiatives in its pipeline, which the company will pursue over the next few years. This year, the company plans to add around 300 beds to existing facilities. It expects to open a total of eight comprehensive treatment centres (CTCs) in the second half of 2021.
The company boasts of a strong U.S. business, which is aided by favorable volumes and tactical cost-management initiatives. To intensify focus on the U.S. business and sustain its growth prospects, the company divested its underperforming U.K. operations to Waterland Private Equity this year. Along with concentrating on profitable businesses, the above transaction was also utilized for paying off debts.
The debt level of Acadia Healthcare has been on a downtrend as a result of which interest expenses have plunged 43.6% year over year in the first half of 2021. It has $475 million available under its $600-million revolving credit facility as of Jun 30, 2021. The company’s solid cash generation abilities have helped it to pursue several growth-related efforts.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the same space include
HCA Healthcare, Inc. ( HCA ) , Tenet Healthcare Corporation ( THC ) and Universal Health Services, Inc. ( UHS ) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.
HCA Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare and Universal Health have a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.65%, 61.03% and 29.01%, on average, respectively.
Image: Bigstock
