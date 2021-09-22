We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Air Products (APD) to Display LNG Equipments at Gastech
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD - Free Report) announced that it will feature its world-leading liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) process technology and equipment at the Gastech conference and exhibition. The company will also showcase some of its recent LNG developments and innovations at the convention. The exhibition will take place between Sep 21 and Sep 23 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab Emirates.
Air Products' industry specialists will share information on a wide array of its products and services for the successful design, construction, start-up and operation of an LNG facility. Its efficient liquefaction processes and equipment consist of mega-trains, mid-size and small trains, modular designs as well as designs appropriate for offshore service and processes for a broad range of feedgas compositions and ambient conditions.
Specialists from Rotoflow, an Air Products business, will also discuss turbomachinery needs. Rotoflow works with the company’s LNG equipment and cycle experts to facilitate seamless product development and optimal liquefier performance for end users. The company will showcase Rotoflow hydraulic turbines at the exhibition as well.
Rotoflow is one of the industry's most trusted names in turbomachinery. It has been designing, building and operating turbomachinery for more than 125 combined years, resulting in superior equipment performance, reliability, safety and value.
Air Products supplies process technologies and key equipment for the natural gas liquefaction process for large export plants, small- and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants and LNG peak shavers.
Shares of Air Products have declined 9.8% in the past year against a 21.8% rise of the industry.
Air Products, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects adjusted earnings per share of $8.95-$9.05 for fiscal 2021 and $2.44-$2.54 for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company expects capital spending of roughly $2.5 billion for the fiscal, excluding the Jazan transaction.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Air Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
