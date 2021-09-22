We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Nutrien (NTR) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Nutrien is one of 250 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR's full-year earnings has moved 33.70% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, NTR has returned 29.15% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 2.80%. This means that Nutrien is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, NTR is a member of the Fertilizers industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.09% so far this year, so NTR is performing better in this area.
NTR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.