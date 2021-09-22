Trimble (TRMB) DA2 GNSS Receiver Boosts Geospatial Solutions

Trimble ( TRMB Quick Quote TRMB - Free Report) has introduced the Trimble DA2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver for the Trimble Catalyst positioning service. The DA2 — the antenna for the Catalyst service — has combined the Trimble ProPoint GNSS engine, which lowers convergence times and enhances positioning accuracy. These features boost the performance of the Catalyst service. The DA2 is Bluetooth enabled and provides iOS support to the Catalyst service. The Catalyst service, which is accessible on a subscription basis, offers accurate positioning to location-based workforce and supports various Geographic Information System field applications. With the recent launch, Trimble has strengthened its geospatial offerings. This is expected to drive growth in its geospatial segment. Geospatial Segment in Focus
Trimble is making strong efforts to boost prospects of the geospatial segment by delivering advanced technological solutions comprising integrated sensors, field applications, real-time communications and office software.
In addition to the recent move, it partnered with Infotech to deliver high-accuracy measurement for construction projects backed by integration of solutions. It also collaborated with Worldsensing to include the latter’s geotechnical Internet of Things solutions to its geospatial automated monitoring portfolio. Trimble’s operational strategies in survey workflows are helping it in gaining solid traction across surveyors, engineering and geographic information system service companies, governments, utilities as well as transportation authorities. This segment contributed 23% to fiscal second-quarter 2021 revenues. Also, segment revenues increased 51% year over year owing to a rise in new product releases in a geospatial survey and strong markets across major regions including North America, Europe as well as the Asia Pacific. Trimble’s Portfolio Strength
The latest move is in sync with Trimble’s growing efforts toward expanding the product portfolio.
Apart from the recent launch, the company introduced Trimble Vegetation Manager for enhanced management operations in vegetation and various solutions to cut operating expenses as well as improve safety, regulatory compliance, performance, and the reliability of electric transmission and distribution infrastructure. It also launched a connected and cloud-based construction management platform named Trimble Construction One to help contractors get accurate real-time data and accordingly make strategic decisions related to construction projects. Additionally, it joined forces with Horsch for developing autonomy solutions in the agriculture market to build a future for autonomous machines and workflows in the industry. Further, its introduction of the Trimble GuidEx Machine Guidance System for efficient and faster guide machines along route corridors as well as specific target areas remains noteworthy. We note that these initiatives will continue to help Trimble in performing well across various end-markets served. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Trimble carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD Quick Quote AMD - Free Report) , Arrow Electronics ( ARW Quick Quote ARW - Free Report) and ASE Technology Holding Co. ( ASX Quick Quote ASX - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Long-term earnings growth rates for Advanced Micro Devices, Arrow Electronics, and ASE Technology are currently projected at 44.6%, 25.3%, and 22.9%, respectively.
Image: Bigstock
Trimble (TRMB) DA2 GNSS Receiver Boosts Geospatial Solutions
Trimble (TRMB - Free Report) has introduced the Trimble DA2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver for the Trimble Catalyst positioning service.
The DA2 — the antenna for the Catalyst service — has combined the Trimble ProPoint GNSS engine, which lowers convergence times and enhances positioning accuracy. These features boost the performance of the Catalyst service.
The DA2 is Bluetooth enabled and provides iOS support to the Catalyst service.
The Catalyst service, which is accessible on a subscription basis, offers accurate positioning to location-based workforce and supports various Geographic Information System field applications.
With the recent launch, Trimble has strengthened its geospatial offerings. This is expected to drive growth in its geospatial segment.
Geospatial Segment in Focus
Trimble is making strong efforts to boost prospects of the geospatial segment by delivering advanced technological solutions comprising integrated sensors, field applications, real-time communications and office software.
In addition to the recent move, it partnered with Infotech to deliver high-accuracy measurement for construction projects backed by integration of solutions.
It also collaborated with Worldsensing to include the latter’s geotechnical Internet of Things solutions to its geospatial automated monitoring portfolio.
Trimble’s operational strategies in survey workflows are helping it in gaining solid traction across surveyors, engineering and geographic information system service companies, governments, utilities as well as transportation authorities.
This segment contributed 23% to fiscal second-quarter 2021 revenues. Also, segment revenues increased 51% year over year owing to a rise in new product releases in a geospatial survey and strong markets across major regions including North America, Europe as well as the Asia Pacific.
Trimble’s Portfolio Strength
The latest move is in sync with Trimble’s growing efforts toward expanding the product portfolio.
Apart from the recent launch, the company introduced Trimble Vegetation Manager for enhanced management operations in vegetation and various solutions to cut operating expenses as well as improve safety, regulatory compliance, performance, and the reliability of electric transmission and distribution infrastructure.
It also launched a connected and cloud-based construction management platform named Trimble Construction One to help contractors get accurate real-time data and accordingly make strategic decisions related to construction projects.
Additionally, it joined forces with Horsch for developing autonomy solutions in the agriculture market to build a future for autonomous machines and workflows in the industry.
Further, its introduction of the Trimble GuidEx Machine Guidance System for efficient and faster guide machines along route corridors as well as specific target areas remains noteworthy.
We note that these initiatives will continue to help Trimble in performing well across various end-markets served.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Trimble carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) , Arrow Electronics (ARW - Free Report) and ASE Technology Holding Co. (ASX - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Long-term earnings growth rates for Advanced Micro Devices, Arrow Electronics, and ASE Technology are currently projected at 44.6%, 25.3%, and 22.9%, respectively.