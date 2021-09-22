We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Citigroup (C) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Citigroup (C - Free Report) closed at $68.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.94% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%.
Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 7.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.21%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.87%.
C will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, C is projected to report earnings of $1.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.25 billion, down 0.3% from the year-ago period.
C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.97 per share and revenue of $71.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +104.3% and -4.25%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. C currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, C is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.49.
Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 0.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.