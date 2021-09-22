We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Moderna (MRNA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed at $440.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.54% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.95% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 9.9% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.87% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.42, up 1696.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.48 billion, up 4005.79% from the year-ago period.
MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $29.17 per share and revenue of $20.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1588.27% and +2394.57%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% higher. MRNA is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, MRNA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.88. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.25.
We can also see that MRNA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
