We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Visa (V) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Visa (V - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $222.75, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%.
Heading into today, shares of the global payments processor had lost 6.01% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.87% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from V as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.53, up 36.61% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.45 billion, up 26.42% from the year-ago period.
V's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.82 per share and revenue of $23.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.48% and +9.7%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for V. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher within the past month. V is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, V is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 37.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.6, so we one might conclude that V is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that V currently has a PEG ratio of 1.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.