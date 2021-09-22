We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI - Free Report) closed at $72.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.95% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.87% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ATVI as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ATVI to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.88 billion, up 6.4% from the year-ago period.
ATVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $8.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.37% and +4.34%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ATVI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher within the past month. ATVI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ATVI has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.05 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.05, so we one might conclude that ATVI is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Investors should also note that ATVI has a PEG ratio of 1.23 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.