New Strong Sell Stocks for September 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Americold Realty Trust (COLD - Free Report) is an REIT that focuses on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 9% downward over the last 30 days.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO - Free Report) provides mobile-based social and entertainment services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Vivendi SE (VIVHY - Free Report) operates as a content, media, and communication company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRILY - Free Report) provides consulting, financial information technology solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 60 days.

