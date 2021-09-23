Microsoft (MSFT) Rolls Out New Surface Products: Key Takeaways

Microsoft ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) recently unveiled a new array of Surface products including a new dual-screen smartphone — Surface Duo 2. The latest launch follows closely on the heels of the company’s Windows 11 release.
Microsoft will roll out the
latest version of its operating system beginning from Oct 5, 2021. Windows 11 will be available as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs, noted the company. Also, PCs/laptops with pre-loaded Windows 11 operating systems will be available for buying from Oct 5.
Coming to product launches, Microsoft introduced a new Surface Laptop Studio as well as redesigned versions of 2-in-1 laptops Surface Pro 8 and Surface Go 3 along with updates to Surface Pro X.
Microsoft also underscored its commitment to drive sustainability. The company is working on achieving its targeted goal of becoming carbon negative, zero waste and water positive by 2030. As part of its green initiative, the company debuted Ocean Plastic Mouse, which is made of resin composed of recycled/recovered ocean plastic.
A Detailed Look at the Surface Products
Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 smartphone features an 8.3″ PixelSense Fusion display along with the Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. It also boasts a triple-lens camera and enables integration with various apps like Microsoft 365, Teams, TikTok and Kindle.
Currently, Duo 2 is available for pre-order only in select markets in two versions — Glacier and new Obsidian — at a price tag of $1499.99.
Surface Laptop Studio is designed keeping in mind Windows 11, noted Microsoft. The laptop has a “Dynamic Woven Hinge” that permits smooth transition between Laptop, Stage and Studio modes. Users will have access to Precision Haptic touchpad and full keyboard for easy typing in Laptop mode.
Users can pull forward the 14.4” PixelSense touchscreen display for adjusting the angles for greater experience while gaming, streaming or making a presentation to clients in the Stage mode, added the tech giant.
At present, Surface Laptop Studio is priced at $1599.99 and is available for pre-order only in select markets.
Microsoft added that Surface Pro 8 was “more than twice as fast as” as its predecessor (Surface Pro 7) and boasts a battery life of up to 16 hours. The laptop also features the 11th generation Intel Core processors with two Thunderbolt 4 ports. The 2-in-1 laptop has a 13” PixelSense edge to edge touchscreen display with a 5 megapixel (MP) front camera and 10MP-4K back camera. Its retail price starts at $1099.99.
Surface Go 3 laptop is 60% faster with an Intel Core i3 processor, noted Microsoft. Priced at $399.99, Surface Go 3 boasts a 10.5” touch display with 1080p cameras. Surface Go 3 with Wi-Fi is available for pre-order in only select markets. LTE models scheduled to be available in the upcoming months.
Microsoft also came up with a Wi-Fi only model of Surface Pro X, which includes in-built Windows 11 and a 64-bit emulation. Surface Pro X is retailing for $899.99 and is available for pre-order only in select markets at present.
The upcoming holiday season as well as encouraging trends in PC shipments owing to continuation of work from and online learning may benefit Microsoft’s new Surface line up and boost revenues from Surface hardware business.
However, the company faces stiff competition from established players in the PC domain like
Dell Technologies, HP Inc, Lenovo and Apple. In the smartphone space, Surface Duo 2 faces tough competition from the likes Samsung and LG.
At present, Microsoft carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
