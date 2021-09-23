We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
FactSet (FDS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS - Free Report) will report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Sep 28, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and missed the same in the other two, delivering an average earnings beat of 4.2%.
Expectations This Time Around
The consensus estimate for FactSet’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $404.5 million, indicating 5.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been driven by higher sales of analytics, content and technology solutions.
The bottom line is expected to have been negatively impacted by higher operating expenses, the consensus mark for which stands at $2.71 per share, suggesting 5.9% year-over-year decline.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FactSet this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
FactSet has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
FactSet Research Systems Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
FactSet Research Systems Inc. price-eps-surprise | FactSet Research Systems Inc. Quote
Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8% and improved 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.23 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 6.4% and improved 25.6% year over year.
DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Earnings per share of 47 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.5% and increased more than 100% year over year. Revenues of $511.8 million surpassed the consensus mark by 6.1% and increased 49.6% year over year.
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share that beat the consensus mark by 9.8% and increased 58.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.7% and increased 27.5% year over year.