Has Bunge (BG) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Bunge (BG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Bunge is one of 249 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BG's full-year earnings has moved 12.37% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, BG has returned 17.86% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 3.95%. This means that Bunge is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, BG belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.13% so far this year, meaning that BG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
BG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.