BOX's Content Cloud Picked by NASA, Johnson Space Center
Box (BOX - Free Report) has declared that its cloud content management is being used by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Johnson Space Center.
Box offers secure cloud collaboration capabilities to NASA and Johnson Space Center to help the organizations safely collaborate classified information with scientists, engineers, astronauts and other employees.
The company’s Box Relay helps them in streamlining the Flight Operations approval process for new office policy, work instruction, and governance documents.
The organizations leverage Box for managing documents, supporting International Space Station operations.
NASA uses Box for reducing unauthorized file-sharing systems as well as threat exposure with more control features.
Expanding Clientele
The recent move has bolstered the company’s customer base, which is expected to contribute to its top-line growth in the upcoming period.
Apart from the latest partnership, Box was picked by Lotte to make an advancement in the latter’s Digital Transformation program and strengthen collaboration infrastructure.
It was chosen by the Washington State Department of Health for offering critical information related to the coronavirus pandemic and healthcare facilities by leveraging its cloud content management platform.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Servicesselected Box for providing an advanced technical edge to healthcare services in the country.
Box collaborated with the Defense Contract Management Agency, wherein the latter will leverage Box’s cloud content management platform for its workload operations and reducing operating costs.
Portfolio Strength
Box’s expanding client base highlights the efficiency and reliability of itsstrengthening product portfolio.
It is worth mentioning that the company recently rolled out its e-signature capability named Box Sign to help businesses digitize and modernize agreements in the cloud.
The introduction of Box Shield, with advanced security features for preventing accidental data leaks and protecting cloud content, remains noteworthy.
It launched Box Shuttle, which helps in the seamless transfer of large content to the Box Content Cloud.
The company also integrated with Microsoft’s (MSFT - Free Report) Office Software Suite, Microsoft 365. This includes integrations of Box with Teams and Box Shield with Office 365 as well as new advancements in Box for Microsoft Office Online and Box Connector for Microsoft Graph.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Box carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) and ASML Holding (ASML - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Long-term earnings growth rates for Advanced Micro Devices and ASML Holding are currently projected at 44.6% and 33.2%, respectively.